Teen found dead at bottom of pool over weekend

(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found dead in a swimming pool the weekend of April 23.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released information Monday identifying the teen as Christian Muliira, 15. Officials say Muliira was found dead at the bottom of an 8-foot deep pool at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Mansfield Road on Sunday, April 24. The teen was found just before 7:10 p.m., the coroner’s office says.

Muliira was initially taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered.

