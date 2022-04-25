Getting Answers
Smalls Sliders signs agreement for three franchise locations in Alexandria, Pineville, and Natchitoches

(Robert Streeter)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Smalls Sliders has announced that locations in Alexandria, Pineville, and Natchitoches will be built.

The cheeseburger slider drive-thru restaurant based in Baton Rouge has quickly become a franchise due to the success of their first location, opened in September 2019. There was a second location opened in December 2021 - also in Baton Rouge.

Smalls Sliders was recently ranked #14 in QSR Magazines 40/40 list of America’s hottest fast casuals, and is backed by Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry and former NFL Quarterback Drew Brees. The new franchise locations will be owned and operated by two local Alexandria based owners, Ricky Tompkins and Byron Mitchell - who have operated the Alexandria Walk-On’s from its opening.

“We are strategically selecting franchise operators that not only have the restaurant industry know-how to execute our craveable cheeseburger sliders, but that also align with our mission of using SMALL burgers to make a BIG difference in the communities we enter,” said Jacob Dugas, Co-Founder & COO of Smalls Sliders. “People are at the forefront of who we are and with our growth, I know our impact to our squad, franchisees and communities can be BIG!”

“Smalls Sliders mission is something Byron and I live every day in our daily operations of Walk On’s and bringing that to life with a new brand that is so aligned with how we interact with our community and team is thrilling,” said Ricky Tompkins. “Smalls Sliders will not only bring craveable cheeseburger sliders to these towns, but we’ll also bring the same commitment to community and providing quality jobs that we’ve demonstrated already.”

Smalls Sliders’ main menu item are cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders - the franchise is hoping to travel fast to Texas and Mississippi markets soon after spreading across Louisiana. Alexandria, Pineville, and Natchitoches join the growing list of Louisiana markets Smalls Sliders will open including Thibodaux, Marrero, Prairieville, Slidell, Metairie and Shreveport.

