Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Rain dries out and sunshine moves in Tuesday

By Jessica Moore
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - A gloomy way to start the regular work week but showers will wane overnight with temperatures staying pretty steady in the 60s this evening. Sunshine and warmer weather are what’s ahead for the work week with rain and storms returning this weekend.

Finishing out Monday, temperatures will hold steady in the low and mid 60s this evening. Another round of rain and maybe a storm or two cant be ruled out later this evening mainly south of I-20, otherwise most of the area should be dry. As the front continues to pull away for the ArkLaTex overnight and into Tuesday, we’ll dry and clear out. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s in the very northern part of the ArkLaTex, with lows in low to mid 50s elsewhere.

Tuesday morning heading out the door, conditions are looking much drier for the area as the front pulls southeastward. Clearing will begin from northwest to southwest through the morning hours. Southerly winds become northerly bringing back in drier and cooler air. Highs tomorrow afternoon will bounce back into the low and mid 70s under abundantly clear skies.

Wednesday looks fairly similar to Tuesday. A dry and clearer start however with morning lows out the door will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs in the afternoon will warm into the upper 70s back closer to our average for this time of year.

Thursday and Friday both remain dry with an increase in clouds and temperatures. Get ready for highs back in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking towards the weekend, another cold front will move in bringing showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Right now, chances are around 30 and 40%. Will have to keep an eye things as we get closer to the weekend for those planning to go to Taco Wars. Severe weather potential still a bit too early to determine so keep checking back with the First Alert Weather Team.

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit....
Coroner’s office names victim in fiery crash on I-20 near Jewella Avenue
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news
3 men in hospital after drive-by shooting
A 15-year-old was found dead at the bottom of a pool at the Arbors Apartments on Sunday, April...
Teen found dead at bottom of pool over weekend

Latest News

Showers fade tonight and overnight.
Work week forecast
We are tracking a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms that will be moving through the ArkLaTex...
Wet and Stormy Monday
Showers and storms roll in tonight
Dry and warm for Sunday morning, rain moves in late Sunday evening
Showers and storms roll in tonight
Late Sunday forecast