Rain dries out and sunshine moves in Tuesday

(KSLA) - A gloomy way to start the regular work week but showers will wane overnight with temperatures staying pretty steady in the 60s this evening. Sunshine and warmer weather are what’s ahead for the work week with rain and storms returning this weekend.

Finishing out Monday, temperatures will hold steady in the low and mid 60s this evening. Another round of rain and maybe a storm or two cant be ruled out later this evening mainly south of I-20, otherwise most of the area should be dry. As the front continues to pull away for the ArkLaTex overnight and into Tuesday, we’ll dry and clear out. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s in the very northern part of the ArkLaTex, with lows in low to mid 50s elsewhere.

Tuesday morning heading out the door, conditions are looking much drier for the area as the front pulls southeastward. Clearing will begin from northwest to southwest through the morning hours. Southerly winds become northerly bringing back in drier and cooler air. Highs tomorrow afternoon will bounce back into the low and mid 70s under abundantly clear skies.

Wednesday looks fairly similar to Tuesday. A dry and clearer start however with morning lows out the door will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs in the afternoon will warm into the upper 70s back closer to our average for this time of year.

Thursday and Friday both remain dry with an increase in clouds and temperatures. Get ready for highs back in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking towards the weekend, another cold front will move in bringing showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Right now, chances are around 30 and 40%. Will have to keep an eye things as we get closer to the weekend for those planning to go to Taco Wars. Severe weather potential still a bit too early to determine so keep checking back with the First Alert Weather Team.

Have a great Monday!

