Medical marijuana regulation in workplace top of mind for advocates, patients

By Destinee Patterson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Medical marijuana has become more widely available in Louisiana, especially since the legalization of the flower form.

With that increase in availability, medical marijuana patients have to be wary of their workplace policies.

“It’s up to the employers; and a lot of times, people are afraid to ask their employers,” said Kate Callahan, of The Healing Clinics.

Many companies have strict, zero-tolerance policies regarding marijuana use. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, “some state statutes specifically provide workplace protections —particularly for registered medical marijuana patients — and other state statutes make clear that employers do not have to accommodate any marijuana use, even when it’s off duty.”

On the flip side, many people agree that employees should not be under the influence at work. Callahan explained that patients may use cannabis at home but still test positive for the drug days or weeks later.

“I think it’s good that we have safe work spaces and allow people to take their medicines,” she said. “I think that if it becomes more federally legal, we’ll be looking more into [time-sensitive testing options].”

Louisiana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, does not provide medical cannabis anti-discrimination employee protection. That means patients are up to the discretion of their employers.

