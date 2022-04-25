Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man faces drug, child porn charges

Additional felony criminal charges are pending, authorities said
BOOKED: Tyson Coby Strickland, 37, of Many, three counts of distribution of a Schedule II...
BOOKED: Tyson Coby Strickland, 37, of Many, three counts of distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (methamphetamine and cocaine) and 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles.(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man is accused of distributing child pornography and distributing drugs.

Tyson Coby Strickland, 37, of Many, was arrested Monday afternoon (April 25) and booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on three counts of distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (methamphetamine and cocaine) and 10 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles. No bond amounts have been set.

The Sabine Parish sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating Strickland for alleged illegal narcotic activity since October and had warrants for his arrest in connection with illegal narcotic sales, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Then in March, detectives were contacted by the Louisiana Justice Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit about someone in Sabine Parish uploading child sexual exploitation material through a popular messaging application. The tip was submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The detectives, who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, further investigated the allegations and determined that Strickland was the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Now data is being extracted from his digital cellular device and analyzed by the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Digital Forensics Unit.

Additional felony criminal charges are pending, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit....
Coroner’s office names victim in fiery crash on I-20 near Jewella Avenue
A 15-year-old was found dead at the bottom of a pool at the Arbors Apartments on Sunday, April...
Teen found dead at bottom of pool over weekend
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
3 men in hospital after drive-by shooting

Latest News

Car runs through ditch, hits tree, killing man
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River
High school students from Shreveport-Bossier City gathered at LSU Shreveport on April 25, 2022,...
Amid a teacher shortage, high school students learn about careers in education
Medical marijuana is becoming increasingly available. That means more people need to be aware...
Medical marijuana regulation in workplace top of mind for advocates, patients