Man faces drug, child porn charges

MANY, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man is accused of distributing child pornography and distributing drugs.

Tyson Coby Strickland, 37, of Many, was arrested Monday afternoon (April 25) and booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on three counts of distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (methamphetamine and cocaine) and 10 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles. No bond amounts have been set.

The Sabine Parish sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating Strickland for alleged illegal narcotic activity since October and had warrants for his arrest in connection with illegal narcotic sales, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Then in March, detectives were contacted by the Louisiana Justice Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit about someone in Sabine Parish uploading child sexual exploitation material through a popular messaging application. The tip was submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The detectives, who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, further investigated the allegations and determined that Strickland was the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Now data is being extracted from his digital cellular device and analyzed by the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Digital Forensics Unit.

Additional felony criminal charges are pending, authorities said.

