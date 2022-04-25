Getting Answers
Kenner man admits to bludgeoning mother to death, police say

Joshua Chambers, 28, reportedly told Kenner police he killed his mother, Cora Chambers.
Joshua Chambers, 28, reportedly told Kenner police he killed his mother, Cora Chambers.(KPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - While searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash, Kenner police found a man who reportedly admitted to killing his own mother.

On Sun., April 25, Kenner police arrived at a home in the 3100 block of Marietta Street, attempting to locate the owner of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The car was registered to Cora Chambers, 55, but officers were met at the door by her 28-year-old son, Joshua.

When officers asked to speak to his mother, Joshua reportedly told them he killed her, according to Kenner police.

Police say they found the woman’s body bludgeoned to death and a suspected murder weapon in the home.

Chambers reportedly gave officers a detailed statement admitting that he killed his mother. He also admitted to being the driver in the hit-and-run, police say.

Joshua Chambers, 28, reportedly told Kenner police he bludgeoned his mother, Cora, to death.
Joshua Chambers, 28, reportedly told Kenner police he bludgeoned his mother, Cora, to death.(KPD)

Kenner police say Joshua has a history of mental illness. He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility on a second-degree murder charge.

