Event honoring Doug Williams’ memory aims to let people know the killing has got to stop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “My brother died April 15th, 1990.”

Cheryl Williams is talking about her brother Douglas Williams.

He was a very notable basketball player for Fair Park High. He was killed just weeks before his graduation 32 years ago on Easter.

And each year, his family keeps his name alive.

“Just about two years after that, we started to do a family fun day in the park.”

Because of the weather, the Easter event took place Sunday, April 24 this year.

Williams said this event is also a message to stop the violence plaguing communities. She recalled a story told to participants in a recent basketball camp.

“Just like it is today, gun violence. ... Thirty-two years ago, there was a Coach Jones that lost a talented basketball player. Here 32 years forward, there’s a coach at Huntington High School that lost a good basketball player from gun violence. We haven’t learned anything.”

Andre Elias, founder of the nonprofit Children of God, teamed up with Williams this year.

“It’s not just about Doug because he was a great athlete and he was an even greater younger man. And we want to bring awareness not to just one situation but every situation to let them know the killing got to stop.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.