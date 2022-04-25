Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Event honoring Doug Williams’ memory aims to let people know the killing has got to stop

Gun violence: “... We haven’t learned anything”
"Thirty-two years ago, there was a Coach Jones that lost a talented basketball player," Cheryl...
"Thirty-two years ago, there was a Coach Jones that lost a talented basketball player," Cheryl Williams said. "Here 32 years forward, there’s a coach at Huntington High School that lost a good basketball player from gun violence. We haven’t learned anything.”(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “My brother died April 15th, 1990.”

Cheryl Williams is talking about her brother Douglas Williams.

He was a very notable basketball player for Fair Park High. He was killed just weeks before his graduation 32 years ago on Easter.

And each year, his family keeps his name alive.

“Just about two years after that, we started to do a family fun day in the park.”

Because of the weather, the Easter event took place Sunday, April 24 this year.

Williams said this event is also a message to stop the violence plaguing communities. She recalled a story told to participants in a recent basketball camp.

“Just like it is today, gun violence. ... Thirty-two years ago, there was a Coach Jones that lost a talented basketball player. Here 32 years forward, there’s a coach at Huntington High School that lost a good basketball player from gun violence. We haven’t learned anything.”

Andre Elias, founder of the nonprofit Children of God, teamed up with Williams this year.

“It’s not just about Doug because he was a great athlete and he was an even greater younger man. And we want to bring awareness not to just one situation but every situation to let them know the killing got to stop.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit....
Coroner’s office names victim in fiery crash on I-20 near Jewella Avenue
3 men in hospital after drive-by shooting
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record
Grandmother, mother accused in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say
Raheem Roque faces a count of malfeasance. He surrendered himself to authorities at the Caddo...
Former SPD officer arrested, charged with malfeasance

Latest News

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
Coast Guard suspends search for the 3 missing children in Mississippi River
I-20E reopens 14 hours after fiery wreck claimed woman's life
I-20E reopens 14 hours after fiery wreck claimed woman's life
Event honoring Doug Williams’ memory aims to let people know the killing has got to stop
Event honoring Doug Williams’ memory aims to let people know the killing has got to stop
3 kids missing in river
‘We are hurt’: Family of the 3 missing children hoping for good news as search continues