Double shooting in Bastrop sends 2 to hospital
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Police are investigating a double shooting in Bastrop that sent two to the hospital.
According to the Bastrop Police Department, it happened on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Bastrop police were called around 5:40 p.m. about a fight in progress.
Gunshots were fired in the 900 block Huey Street. Two people were shot.
The victims were identified as a teenage male and an adult male.
The teen was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport. The adult was treated at Morehouse General Hospital.
Police say they have several suspects, but the case remains an open investigation.
