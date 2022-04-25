Getting Answers
Double shooting in Bastrop sends 2 to hospital

(MGN)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Police are investigating a double shooting in Bastrop that sent two to the hospital.

According to the Bastrop Police Department, it happened on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Bastrop police were called around 5:40 p.m. about a fight in progress.

Gunshots were fired in the 900 block Huey Street. Two people were shot.

The victims were identified as a teenage male and an adult male.

The teen was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport. The adult was treated at Morehouse General Hospital.

Police say they have several suspects, but the case remains an open investigation.

