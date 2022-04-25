Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Coast Guard suspends search for the 3 missing children in Mississippi River

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging into the Mississippi River in New Orleans, the U.S. Coast Guard said.(Kevin Duckworth/WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard suspended the search for the 3 missing children in the Mississippi River near Crescent City Bridge.

Missing is a 15-year-old male, 14-year-old female, and 8-year-old female last seen entering the water Saturday evening near the Crescent City Connection Bridge.

“The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children,” said Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander. “Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”

Rescue crews searched more than 93 miles along the Mississippi River with a combined 55 total hours.

RELATED STORIES

‘We are hurt’: Family of the 3 missing children hoping for good news as search continues

3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit....
Coroner’s office names victim in fiery crash on I-20 near Jewella Avenue
3 men in hospital after drive-by shooting
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record
Grandmother, mother accused in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say
Raheem Roque faces a count of malfeasance. He surrendered himself to authorities at the Caddo...
Former SPD officer arrested, charged with malfeasance

Latest News

"Thirty-two years ago, there was a Coach Jones that lost a talented basketball player," Cheryl...
Event honoring Doug Williams’ memory aims to let people know the killing has got to stop
I-20E reopens 14 hours after fiery wreck claimed woman's life
I-20E reopens 14 hours after fiery wreck claimed woman's life
Event honoring Doug Williams’ memory aims to let people know the killing has got to stop
Event honoring Doug Williams’ memory aims to let people know the killing has got to stop
3 kids missing in river
‘We are hurt’: Family of the 3 missing children hoping for good news as search continues