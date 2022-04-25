Getting Answers
Car runs through ditch, hits tree, killing man

Preliminary investigation shows he was not wearing a seat belt, trooper says
(Louisiana State Police)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SALINE, La. (KSLA) — A Bienville Parish man died when his car ran through a ditch and struck a tree.

Louisiana State Police says 47-year-old David Choate, of Saline, was killed in the wreck just before 9 a.m. Monday, April 25 on Louisiana Highway 9 just south of Louisiana Highway 155. That’s immediately west-northwest of Saline.

Preliminary investigation shows Choate was driving a 2008 Mercury Sable north on LA 9 and was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, Trooper Jonathan Odom said.

Choate was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish coroner.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis, as is routine in such investigations. However, Odom said, impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

LSP’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in 10 deaths this year.

