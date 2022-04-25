Amid a teacher shortage, high school students learn about careers in education

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It is no secret. Many school districts throughout the country face a critical need for educators, especially following the stress of teaching during a pandemic.

To hopefully inspire the next generation of teachers and to help address this shortage, LSU Shreveport (LSUS) opened its doors to high school students from throughout Shreveport-Bossier City on Monday, April 25 to discuss careers in education.

“I feel like I am inspired daily by my students,” said Rosie Cooper, an assistant professor of education at LSUS. “Every day working and being able to impact the lives of students and families has helped me grow as a person.”

According to a survey conducted last fall by Education Week, “more than three-quarters of district leaders and principals say they’re experiencing at least moderate staffing shortages in their school buildings this year” and “15% said shortages are ‘very severe,’ 25% said they’re ‘severe’ and another 37% classified staffing challenges as ‘moderate’.”

Cooper said she was eager to see dozens of curious high school students at LSUS to learn more about the impact a teaching career can have on tomorrow’s leaders. “It’s very inspiring to see what the local schools are doing. Just to see the number of students we have here today is very inspiring.”

Teanna Eason, an LSUS education major who wants to be an English teacher, said the education profession is in her blood. “My mom, my grandma, my grandpa — everyone has been in education. I’ve always really loved reading and writing.”

Eason believes teachers help provide a firm foundation for students, which leads to different careers and opportunities.

“Children are the future,” she said. “Everything you teach in school has to go into some kind of job, whether they want to be a doctor, a firefighter, a lawyer or a baker.”

For students seriously considering pursuing a path in education, Eason said there is nothing more rewarding than inspiring and molding a young mind.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.