2 men shot in overnight drive-by shooting in Sunset Acres neighborhood

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting during the early morning hours of Monday, April 25.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Canal Boulevard in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood. A white SUV drove by and someone fired shots from the vehicle.

Two men were hit; one was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was treated on-scene.

Police say so far, there are no suspects. Anyone with information about what happened should call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Just three days ago, there was another drive-by shooting, which resulted in three men being shot. It happened in the 3900 block of Chateau Drive.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

