Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman injured in hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident on SH 64 in Smith County

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who had been walking on State Highway 64 was injured when she was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to the chief of the Dixie Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Matt York said the woman, who had been at a nearby party, was struck by a white SUV while she was walking on SH 64. He added that the driver of the SUV “kept going.”

Dixie VFD firefighters were dispatched out to the scene at about 1:45 a.m., York said.

York did not have the woman’s name, and he said she is in her late 20s.

EMS personnel transported the victim to UT Heath’s main hospital on Beckham. The woman had many cuts, gashes, and scrapes, and she also had possible internal injuries, York said.

York said the woman is still alive, but he does not know her condition.

Sgt. Jean Dark, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, confirmed that there was an auto-pedestrian incident at that location, but she added that the crash report has not been completed yet. We’ll update this story as additional information is released.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit....
Coroner’s office names victim in fiery crash on I-20 near Jewella Avenue
3 men in hospital after drive-by shooting
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record
Grandmother, mother accused in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say
Raheem Roque faces a count of malfeasance. He surrendered himself to authorities at the Caddo...
Former SPD officer arrested, charged with malfeasance

Latest News

"Thirty-two years ago, there was a Coach Jones that lost a talented basketball player," Cheryl...
Event honoring Doug Williams’ memory aims to let people know the killing has got to stop
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
Coast Guard suspends search for the 3 missing children in Mississippi River
I-20E reopens 14 hours after fiery wreck claimed woman's life
I-20E reopens 14 hours after fiery wreck claimed woman's life
Event honoring Doug Williams’ memory aims to let people know the killing has got to stop
Event honoring Doug Williams’ memory aims to let people know the killing has got to stop
3 kids missing in river
‘We are hurt’: Family of the 3 missing children hoping for good news as search continues