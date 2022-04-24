Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

I-20 closed at Monhkhouse Drive due to fire

A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit....
A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit. According to LADOTD, Congestion is minimal at this time, but drivers are asked to find an alternative route.(LaDOTD | La. Dept. of Transportation and Development)
By Alex Onken
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle fire has shut down Interstate 20 east in West Shreveport.

A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit.

No word on the cause of the fire. Crews remain on scene.

According to LADOTD, Congestion is minimal at this time, but drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 men in hospital after drive-by shooting
Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record
Grandmother, mother accused in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say
Raheem Roque faces a count of malfeasance. He surrendered himself to authorities at the Caddo...
Former SPD officer arrested, charged with malfeasance
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Work scheduled to improve traffic controls at 28 intersections in 7 East Texas counties
A man was fighting for his life April 20, 2022, after a Ford sedan hit a tree and rolled over...
Wreck leaves male fighting for his life