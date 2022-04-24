I-20 closed at Monhkhouse Drive due to fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle fire has shut down Interstate 20 east in West Shreveport.

A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit.

No word on the cause of the fire. Crews remain on scene.

According to LADOTD, Congestion is minimal at this time, but drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

I-20 East is now closed at Monkhouse Drive due to a vehicle fire at Jewella Avenue. Congestion remains minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) April 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.