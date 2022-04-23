Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

White adjusts to top Purple, 59-31, in LSU Spring Game but starting QB still unknown

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) secured this ball for an 8-yard touchdown catch after...
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) secured this ball for an 8-yard touchdown catch after tipping it to himself after it was first tipped by safety Sage Ryan (15).(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet and Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The defense dominated most of the first half of the annual LSU Spring Game but the offense eventually got rolling and found the end zone a lot in a 59-31 win for White over Purple on Saturday, April 23.

The question of who will be LSU’s starting quarterback is nowhere close to being answered. All four threw touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Myles Brennan was 11-of-17 with 99 yards and one touchdown. Garrett Nussmeier was 9-of-16 for 136 yards and one touchdown. Jayden Daniels was 3-of-9 for 68 yards and a touchdown but he also rushed for a score. Walker Howard was 3-of-7 for 59 yards and a touchdown.

BOX SCORE

Running back John Emery Jr. seemed to deliver positive results on all of his carries, despite not feeling outstanding. He had four rushes for 24 yards. Tre Bradford was the leading rusher with 86 yards on nine carries. Josh Williams found the end zone twice, finishing with 10 carries for 53 yards.

LSU tight end Jack Bech (80) scored an 8-yard touchdown in the second half of the LSU Spring...
LSU tight end Jack Bech (80) scored an 8-yard touchdown in the second half of the LSU Spring Game on April 23.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Jack Bech led all receivers with six catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers had two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, which was probably the catch of the day. He tipped the ball to himself after it had been tipped by safety Sage Ryan.

The defense finished with six sacks.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit....
Coroner’s office names victim in fiery crash near Jewella Avenue
3 men in hospital after drive-by shooting
Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record
Grandmother, mother accused in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say
Raheem Roque faces a count of malfeasance. He surrendered himself to authorities at the Caddo...
Former SPD officer arrested, charged with malfeasance
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says

Latest News

LSU quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (5) and Myles Brennan (15)
LSU wraps up third week of spring football practice
Latreval Jones
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man arrested in stolen speeding sports car dealer claims is tied to NIL agreement with LSU football player
LSU Tigers
LSU holds first day of spring football under Brian Kelly
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18)
REPORT: Former LSU LB Damone Clark likely to miss rookie season