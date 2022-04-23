White adjusts to top Purple, 59-31, in LSU Spring Game but starting QB still unknown

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The defense dominated most of the first half of the annual LSU Spring Game but the offense eventually got rolling and found the end zone a lot in a 59-31 win for White over Purple on Saturday, April 23.

The question of who will be LSU’s starting quarterback is nowhere close to being answered. All four threw touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Myles Brennan was 11-of-17 with 99 yards and one touchdown. Garrett Nussmeier was 9-of-16 for 136 yards and one touchdown. Jayden Daniels was 3-of-9 for 68 yards and a touchdown but he also rushed for a score. Walker Howard was 3-of-7 for 59 yards and a touchdown.

BOX SCORE

Running back John Emery Jr. seemed to deliver positive results on all of his carries, despite not feeling outstanding. He had four rushes for 24 yards. Tre Bradford was the leading rusher with 86 yards on nine carries. Josh Williams found the end zone twice, finishing with 10 carries for 53 yards.

LSU tight end Jack Bech (80) scored an 8-yard touchdown in the second half of the LSU Spring Game on April 23. (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Jack Bech led all receivers with six catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers had two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, which was probably the catch of the day. He tipped the ball to himself after it had been tipped by safety Sage Ryan.

The defense finished with six sacks.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.