Weekend forecast; warm and windy

(KSLA) - We made it to the weekend ArkLaTex! Not a fairly bad weekend as it will be mostly dry and have plenty of sunshine. Get ready for a warm weekend in the 80s and the chance for rain for a few late Sunday.

Today: afternoon temperatures as you’re grabbing lunch will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. It may be a bit cloudy this morning, but the sunshine returns full force this afternoon. It’ll be a great day for all types of plans, just keep in mind today will be a bit breezy with 15 mph wind speeds and up to 25mph gusts.

Overnight stays quiet with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Sunday: morning temperatures as you head out the door will be in the mid to upper 60s once again but we’ll warm up with the sunshine in the afternoon to the upper 80s once again. It’ll be the warmest day of the week. Staying fairly dry but rain and storms move in late Sunday after 10pm in the I-30 corridor.

Showers and storms will begin pushing in later Sunday evening just ahead of our cold front with rain increasing across the area Sunday night in Monday morning. We won’t rule out a stronger storm, but the risk of severe weather looks minimal. Right now there is a ‘Marginal’ risk for a severe storm later Sunday night, which is the lowest risk level, for areas north of I-20.

Monday is looking wet with occasional showers and storms. Temperatures will be held back due to the rain but still should reach the mid 70s. The chance of rain is around 70%. Rain will hang on into Monday night, but with the cold front clearing the area late, dry weather should be back by Tuesday morning.

Clouds will clear during the day Tuesday with sunshine likely for much of the rest of the week. We’ll stay in the 70s through midweek with overnight lows getting back into the 50s. By the end of the week we’ll be warming back up into the mid to upper 80s for highs.

Have a great rest of your Friday!

