Unrestrained driver killed in Ascension Parish crash

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in Prairieville on Friday, April 22, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities report Jon Davies, 35, of Gonzales died in the accident.

Troopers began investigating the single car crash just before 10 p.m. Friday on LA Hwy 73 south of US Hwy 61 in Ascension Parish.

Davis was traveling north on LA Hwy 73 in a 1991 GMC Sierra.

For reasons still under investigation, the GMC ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

State Police report Davies was unrestrained when the crash happened and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was taken from Davies for analysis.

The investigation remains ongoing.

