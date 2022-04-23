Getting Answers
Community holds benefit for Shreveport man who spent 150+ days in hospital with COVID-19

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport man John Winchel spent 150 days in the hospital after a lengthy fight against COVID-19

KSLA was there the moment he was released from the hospital in Jan. 2020. We caught up with John and his family on Saturday, April 23 at a benefit put together by friends to help pay for his medical pills.

”I’m so grateful and thankful and blessed that they’ve done this in this community. I didn’t realize how many people that I guess I’ve touched or been involved in their lives that they feel they want to do this for me and so just overwhelmed,” said Winchel.

This was the second benefit held for the family this week.

RELATED: Shreveport man released from hospital after 150+ days fighting COVID-19

