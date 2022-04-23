3 men in hospital after drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting just after 9:15 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

The incident occurred in the 3900 block of Chateau Drive.

Officials say a vehicle drove past a home and fired at people standing in the front yard. Two male victims were transported to an area hospital. One with life-threatening injuries, and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third male victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He also had non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.