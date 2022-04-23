Getting Answers
3 men in hospital after drive-by shooting

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting just after 9:15 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

The incident occurred in the 3900 block of Chateau Drive.

Officials say a vehicle drove past a home and fired at people standing in the front yard. Two male victims were transported to an area hospital. One with life-threatening injuries, and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third male victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He also had non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

