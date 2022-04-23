2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police have arrested two suspects after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed at an apartment complex off Florida Blvd. on Friday, April 22.

Police say Alashia Collins, 17, was involved in a physical altercation around 6:52 p.m. at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments located at 10530 Florida Blvd.

Collins was reportedly shot while attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities add Collins was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Joshua London, 23 and Queriana Richard, 20 were both arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in connection to Collins’ shooting death.

Joshua London, 23 (BRPD)

Queriana Richard, 20 (EBRSO)

Police say London was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon while Richard was charged with Obstruction of Justice.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

