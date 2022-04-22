Work scheduled to improve traffic controls at 28 intersections in 7 East Texas counties

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) — Work to improve traffic controls at 28 intersections in seven East Texas counties is expected to begin in August.

Involved in the $504,893 project is the entire U.S. Highway 59 corridor in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Atlanta District.

“This will allow for consistency for the traveling public through the district,” said Rebecca Wells, the district’s director of transportation operations.

Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions Inc., of Cedar Hill, Texas, will make various upgrades to the signal lights at the 28 intersections. “Many of these will include adding reflective features for increased visibility,” Wells added.

TARGETED INTERSECTIONS

Bowie County

US 59 at FM 989

US 59 at FM 2148

US 59 at SL 151

IH 369 at US 82

IH 369 at US 67

SH 93 at US 82

Camp County

US 271 at SL 179

Cass County

US 59 at SH 155

US 59 at Emma Lena Way

US 59 at SH 77

US 59 at FM 125

SH 77 at FM 251

Harrison County

US 59 at SL 390

US 59 at Poplar Street

US 59 at SH 43 North

US 59 at US 80

US 59 at Houston Street

US 59 at FM 31

US 59 at Elysian Fields Avenue

US 59 at Johnson Street

US 59 at SH 43 South

US 59 at Bell Street

Marion County

US 59 at FM 2208

US 59 at SH 49

Panola County

US 59 at US 79

US 59 at FM 699

US 59 at SH 149

Upshur County

SH 154 at FM 49

