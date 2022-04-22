Work scheduled to improve traffic controls at 28 intersections in 7 East Texas counties
Involved in the project is the entire U.S. Highway 59 corridor in TxDOT’s Atlanta District
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) — Work to improve traffic controls at 28 intersections in seven East Texas counties is expected to begin in August.
Involved in the $504,893 project is the entire U.S. Highway 59 corridor in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Atlanta District.
“This will allow for consistency for the traveling public through the district,” said Rebecca Wells, the district’s director of transportation operations.
Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions Inc., of Cedar Hill, Texas, will make various upgrades to the signal lights at the 28 intersections. “Many of these will include adding reflective features for increased visibility,” Wells added.
TARGETED INTERSECTIONS
Bowie County
- US 59 at FM 989
- US 59 at FM 2148
- US 59 at SL 151
- IH 369 at US 82
- IH 369 at US 67
- SH 93 at US 82
Camp County
- US 271 at SL 179
Cass County
- US 59 at SH 155
- US 59 at Emma Lena Way
- US 59 at SH 77
- US 59 at FM 125
- SH 77 at FM 251
Harrison County
- US 59 at SL 390
- US 59 at Poplar Street
- US 59 at SH 43 North
- US 59 at US 80
- US 59 at Houston Street
- US 59 at FM 31
- US 59 at Elysian Fields Avenue
- US 59 at Johnson Street
- US 59 at SH 43 South
- US 59 at Bell Street
Marion County
- US 59 at FM 2208
- US 59 at SH 49
Panola County
- US 59 at US 79
- US 59 at FM 699
- US 59 at SH 149
Upshur County
- SH 154 at FM 49
