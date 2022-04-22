Getting Answers
Work scheduled to improve traffic controls at 28 intersections in 7 East Texas counties

Involved in the project is the entire U.S. Highway 59 corridor in TxDOT’s Atlanta District
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) — Work to improve traffic controls at 28 intersections in seven East Texas counties is expected to begin in August.

Involved in the $504,893 project is the entire U.S. Highway 59 corridor in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Atlanta District.

“This will allow for consistency for the traveling public through the district,” said Rebecca Wells, the district’s director of transportation operations.

Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions Inc., of Cedar Hill, Texas, will make various upgrades to the signal lights at the 28 intersections. “Many of these will include adding reflective features for increased visibility,” Wells added.

TARGETED INTERSECTIONS

Bowie County

  • US 59 at FM 989
  • US 59 at FM 2148
  • US 59 at SL 151
  • IH 369 at US 82
  • IH 369 at US 67
  • SH 93 at US 82

Camp County

  • US 271 at SL 179

Cass County

  • US 59 at SH 155
  • US 59 at Emma Lena Way
  • US 59 at SH 77
  • US 59 at FM 125
  • SH 77 at FM 251

Harrison County

  • US 59 at SL 390
  • US 59 at Poplar Street
  • US 59 at SH 43 North
  • US 59 at US 80
  • US 59 at Houston Street
  • US 59 at FM 31
  • US 59 at Elysian Fields Avenue
  • US 59 at Johnson Street
  • US 59 at SH 43 South
  • US 59 at Bell Street

Marion County

  • US 59 at FM 2208
  • US 59 at SH 49

Panola County

  • US 59 at US 79
  • US 59 at FM 699
  • US 59 at SH 149

Upshur County

  • SH 154 at FM 49

