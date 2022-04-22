Getting Answers
Warm weekend ahead; rain returns early next week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The weekend ahead is looking warm and mostly dry across the area. We are tracking a cold front that arrives on Monday. Scattered showers and storms are likely with the front along with a brief cool down. The chances of seeing severe weather continue to look low.

The rest of your Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and warm conditions. Temperatures will hold in the mid 80s the remainder of this afternoon. As we head into the evening hours skies will stay clear with a slow cool down from the 80s back into the 70s.

Clouds will return later tonight into early Saturday morning, but only a sprinkle is expected. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 60s just before the sun comes up.

The clouds will gradually break up through the morning hours Saturday with partly to mostly sunny conditions expected for the afternoon. Sunshine along with a breeze out of the south will push temperatures back into the mid 80s Saturday afternoon.

Clouds will fill back in again Saturday night into Sunday morning. They’ll tend to break up again heading into Sunday afternoon. A shower here or there is possible, but the rain chances will stay low at around 20%. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will get back into the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and storms will begin pushing in later Sunday evening just ahead of our cold front with rain increasing across the area Sunday night in Monday morning. We won’t rule out a stronger storm, but the risk of severe weather looks minimal. Right now there is a ‘Marginal’ risk for a severe storm later Sunday night, which is the lowest risk level, for areas north of I-20.

Monday is looking wet with occasional showers and storms. Temperatures will be held back due to the rain but still should reach the mid 70s. The chance of rain is around 70%. Rain will hang on into Monday night, but with the cold front clearing the area late, dry weather should be back by Tuesday morning.

Clouds will clear during the day Tuesday with sunshine likely for much of the rest of the week. We’ll stay in the 70s through midweek with overnight lows getting back into the 50s. By the end of the week we’ll be warming back up into the mid to upper 80s for highs.

Have a great rest of your Friday!

