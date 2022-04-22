Warm and muggy Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we wrap up the work week we are tracking more warm and muggy conditions on the way for the ArkLaTex with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Heading through the weekend we are expecting generally more of the same with highs in the 80s along with elevated humidity with a mix of sun and clouds. Starting late Sunday night and now really trending towards Monday we are tracking our next weather maker, a cold front, that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex. Expect a line of showers and storms to slowly move through Monday with limited severe weather potential. Behind the front we are expecting cooler and more comfortable conditions until Thursday of next week with highs in the upper 70s with no humidity.

We are tracking a very warm, but dry wrap to the work week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door on this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting some toasty conditions on tap for the region. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 60s and low 70s, and thanks to partly cloudy skies and southerly winds, we are expecting highs this afternoon to be in the mid-80s. So if you are going to be spending prolonged periods of time outside make sure you are drinking plenty of water.

As we go through the weekend we are tracking slowly increasing clouds along with warm and humid weather. Saturday will feature the most amount of sunshine along with high temperatures that will again be in the upper 80s. Sunday we are expecting increasing clouds out ahead of our next cold front, but the rain chances have dipped slightly compared to yesterday as the trend is now not having the front move through until during the day Monday. This means that we should see highs in the upper 80s along with more elevated humidity.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a damp start to the week as the cold front moves through on Monday. Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the day, but severe weather potential right now looks very limited for the region. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s and cooler weather will continue to move in once the showers and storms clear out Monday night. Highs on Tuesday will likely be in the mid-70s and it will feel much more comfortable to be outside. Expect the comfortable weather to continue through Wednesday before mugginess and mid-80s begin to return next Thursday.

In the meantime, get ready for another taste of late spring weather in the ArkLaTex! Have a great weekend!

