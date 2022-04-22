SUV with baby inside stolen from Burger King on Pines Road; vehicle & baby quickly recovered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young child has been found safe after the SUV it was sitting inside was stolen from the Burger King on Pines Road.

This happened Friday, April 22 around 1:15 p.m. at the Burger King in the 6700 block of Pines Road in Shreveport. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, according to Caddo Parish 911 dispatch records. They were searching for a silver 2012 Nissan Armada SUV.

Officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office say they were notified by SPD to be on the lookout for the SUV. A couple of deputies were working a minor crash at Bert Kouns and S Shrevepark when they spotted the silver Armada driving by. The deputies were then able to stop the vehicle near Walker Road and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and take the male driver into custody. KSLA’s crew on scene says two civilians were able to tackle the suspect and hold him until police arrived.

The man was taken into custody about six miles from the Burger King where the theft occurred.

Officials say the baby, a girl who is maybe a year old, is okay. She has been reunited with her parents.

CPSO officials say the baby’s family also spotted the vehicle and started to chase it.

