SPD seeking missing man

By Alex Onken
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Ischmiel Carter?

Carter, 26, was last seen in the 300 block of W. 71st Street in Shreveport on April 20, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

He is 5′7″ and weighs 150 pounds. His last clothing description is unknown.

Carter is known to drive a green 2003 Cadillac Escalade (plate number LA 568 DQD).

Anyone with any information regarding Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3.

