Shreveporter faces life in prison for gunning down another man in the street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man faces life in prison for gunning down another man in the street as the two argued in late 2020.

Desmond Latimmer Johnson, 27, is scheduled to be sentenced May 10.

A 12-member Caddo District Court jury — six women and six men — convicted him Thursday, April 21, of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges arise from the shooting death of 52-year-old Reginald Young about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 15, 2020, in the 300 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport.

Young was walking down the street when the two men encountered each other, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

As they argued, Johnson pulled out a .40-caliber handgun and fired five shots at close range, killing Young. Johnson discarded two handguns as he then fled.

His murder sentence must be served without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence. Each of the weapons charges exposes him to five to 20 years in prison — also without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence — and a $1,000-$5,000 fine.

Johnson previously was convicted of domestic abuse with strangulation in 2019 and second-degree battery and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2014, according to the district attorney’s office.

Other convictions this week include:

Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson , 29, guilty as charged of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Taniel Cole , 42, guilty responsively to attempted manslaughter, guilty as charged to four counts of second-degree kidnapping and guilty as charged to armed robbery with the use of a firearm.

Willie Dewayne Lynn, 36, guilty as charged of attempted second-degree murder

John Arthur Thomas, 55, guilty as charged of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

