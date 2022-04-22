Getting Answers
New Boston ISD joins Bowie County school districts moving to 4-day academic week

DeKalb and Malta previously decided to go that route
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Add New Boston ISD to the list of Bowie County, Texas, school districts opting to go with a four-day school week beginning next academic year.

School Board members cast their vote Thursday evening.

DeKalb Independent School District previously announced that its students will only walk the halls for four days a week next year.

Malta ISD also has a four-day school week after its School Board took a similar vote.

