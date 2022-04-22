Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man in hospital after being robbed, shot at Texarkana apartment complex

Police investigating shooting at apartment complex.
Police investigating shooting at apartment complex.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is in the hospital after being robbed and shot on Thursday, April 21 in Texarkana, Ark.

The incident occurred at the Sterling Crest Apartments.

Officials say a man got out of his truck and was heading towards an apartment, when the suspect robbed him and shot him multiple times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is currently in surgery. His condition is not known at this time.

No suspect information has been released. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were evacuated from Benton High School Thursday, April 21, 2022 after a bomb threat...
Multiple threats at ArkLaTex schools linked back to foreign IP addresses, robocalls; no credible threats
Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of two men accused of killing rookie Shreveport...
Verdict announced in trial of 2 men accused of killing SPD officer
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
The body of Randal Hawkins, 63, of Dekalb, Texas was found in a vehicle parked on County Road...
Man on trial for child sex crimes found dead in truck
A man was fighting for his life April 20, 2022, after a Ford sedan hit a tree and rolled over...
Wreck leaves male fighting for his life

Latest News

SOURCE: KALB
Senate committee advances bill limiting income data on TOPS recipients
Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14
Man injured in Texarkana apartment shooting
Man injured in Texarkana apartment shooting
Norton retires after 35 years
Norton retires after 35 years
SUSLA hosts Jaguar Preview Day
SUSLA hosts Jaguar Preview Day