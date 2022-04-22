Man in hospital after being robbed, shot at Texarkana apartment complex

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is in the hospital after being robbed and shot on Thursday, April 21 in Texarkana, Ark.

The incident occurred at the Sterling Crest Apartments.

Officials say a man got out of his truck and was heading towards an apartment, when the suspect robbed him and shot him multiple times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is currently in surgery. His condition is not known at this time.

No suspect information has been released. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

