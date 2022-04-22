Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man gets 10 years in prison for first-degree murder of 14-year-old girl

According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in...
According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2017 murder of Kaytlynn Cargill, 14.(Tarrant County Corrections Center)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas man pleaded guilty Thursday to the first-degree murder of a 14-year-old girl and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, reached a plea deal for the 2017 murder of Kaytlynn Cargill. Roache has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2017.

Cargill was reported missing from her apartment complex on June 19, 2017. The next day, police identified Roache, who was 16 at the time, as a possible suspect after witnesses said they saw Cargill with him the day she disappeared.

The following day, Cargill’s body was found in a landfill. During investigation, detectives said they found several pieces of evidence that lead to Roache’s arrest, including Cargill’s DNA and blood in the apartment he was living in at the time.

Bedford police said the case experienced several delays caused by various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roache was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. Following his sentencing, he was transferred to the Texas Department of Corrections.

Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams said in a statement that Roache’s sentencing was a long time coming.

“We’re grateful for the hard work and countless hours put in by Bedford police officers, detectives and forensic investigators, along with the prosecutors from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office,” Williams said. “The Cargill family remains in our thoughts as we reach the conclusion of this tragic case.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were evacuated from Benton High School Thursday, April 21, 2022 after a bomb threat...
Multiple threats at ArkLaTex schools linked back to foreign IP addresses, robocalls; no credible threats
Police investigating shooting at apartment complex.
Man in hospital after being robbed, shot at Texarkana apartment complex
A man was fighting for his life April 20, 2022, after a Ford sedan hit a tree and rolled over...
Wreck leaves male fighting for his life
A DeSoto fugitive's refusal to exit a residence led to a sizable law enforcement presence in...
DeSoto fugitive draws sizable law officer presence to south Bossier
Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14

Latest News

Masks still offer protection, even if you're the only one wearing one.
Expert: Masks still offer some COVID-19 protection, even if you’re the only one wearing them
Police said a robbery suspect walked out of a building after he found out his potential victim...
Police: Houston robber leaves after seeing potential victim was also armed
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed...
Mark Meadows also registered to vote in South Carolina
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya