Giving Back Foundation hosts benefit for victim of BAFB explosion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community continues its efforts to support Adam Purland, one of the men badly injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion on Barksdale Air Force Base Tuesday, April 19.

The Giving Back Foundation is holding a barbeque benefit for Purland Friday night. They will be selling food plates at Mansfield Road Baptist Church at 5 p.m.

All proceeds will go to Purland’s family.

