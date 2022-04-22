Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Giving Back Foundation hosts benefit for victim of BAFB explosion

Adam Purland
Adam Purland(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community continues its efforts to support Adam Purland, one of the men badly injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion on Barksdale Air Force Base Tuesday, April 19.

The Giving Back Foundation is holding a barbeque benefit for Purland Friday night. They will be selling food plates at Mansfield Road Baptist Church at 5 p.m.

All proceeds will go to Purland’s family.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for a look at the event.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were evacuated from Benton High School Thursday, April 21, 2022 after a bomb threat...
Multiple threats at ArkLaTex schools linked back to foreign IP addresses, robocalls; no credible threats
Police investigating shooting at apartment complex.
Man in hospital after being robbed, shot at Texarkana apartment complex
Raheem Roque faces a count of malfeasance. He surrendered himself to authorities at the Caddo...
Former SPD officer arrested, charged with malfeasance
A man was fighting for his life April 20, 2022, after a Ford sedan hit a tree and rolled over...
Wreck leaves male fighting for his life
A DeSoto fugitive's refusal to exit a residence led to a sizable law enforcement presence in...
DeSoto fugitive draws sizable law officer presence to south Bossier

Latest News

A stolen SUV was quickly recovered the afternoon of Friday, April 22, 2022 after it was stolen...
SUV with baby inside stolen from Burger King on Pines Road; vehicle & baby quickly recovered
SOURCE: KALB
Senate committee advances bill limiting income data on TOPS recipients
Baby unharmed after SUV she was in was stolen
Baby unharmed after SUV she was in was stolen
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site