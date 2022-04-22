Giving Back Foundation hosts benefit for victim of BAFB explosion
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community continues its efforts to support Adam Purland, one of the men badly injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion on Barksdale Air Force Base Tuesday, April 19.
The Giving Back Foundation is holding a barbeque benefit for Purland Friday night. They will be selling food plates at Mansfield Road Baptist Church at 5 p.m.
All proceeds will go to Purland’s family.
