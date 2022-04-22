Former SPD officer arrested, charged with malfeasance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former Shreveport Police Officer was arrested, and accused following a reported “use of force incident” in late January 2022.

Raheem Roque faces a count of malfeasance. He surrendered himself to authorities at the Caddo Parish Correctional Center on the morning of Friday, April 22.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Roque reported that he committed policy violations in the January 2022 incident.

After supervisors reviewed the incident it was forwarded to the Violent Crimes Unit, who immediately launched an investigation. Following the preliminary investigation, Chief Wayne Smith set a hearing to terminate Roque; however, Roque resigned prior to the hearing.

A warrant for Roque’s arrest was issued on Thursday, April 21. He was employed by SPD from February 2019 until April 18, 2022.

No other information is available while the criminal investigation is ongoing.

