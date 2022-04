SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Parents and members of the community are welcome to attend a career and resource fair on Friday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 at J.S. Clark Elementary School.

The event is made possible by the Volunteers of America Choice Neighborhoods and Goodwill Industries.

