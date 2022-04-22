Caddo Mounds Historic State Site continues rebuild process, Caddo Mounds Grass House

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This evening, Caddo Mounds and Friends of Caddo Mounds held a group meeting to discuss the current updates on the Caddo Mounds Grass House.

Anthony Souther with the Texas Historical Commission and Caddo Mounds Historic State Site shared the developments of how the Caddo Mounds Grass House is progressing.

“We have already been collecting willow. We’ve collected probably almost 7000 linear feet, we should have, hoping we should have way more than we need for the house,” said Souther.

Souther says most of the materials for the new grass house have already been gathered and are ready to be put to use.

“We’ve cut probably just under an acre of switchgrass, which will also go into the building of that structure,” said Souther.

He says the public can expect tons of activities when the grass house is up and running.

They will start the building of the grass house on July 5 and plan to officially end the project on July 17.

