Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caddo Mounds Historic State Site continues rebuild process, Caddo Mounds Grass House

‘Caddo Mounds’ and ‘Friends of Caddo Mounds’ held a group meeting to discuss the current...
‘Caddo Mounds’ and ‘Friends of Caddo Mounds’ held a group meeting to discuss the current updates on the Caddo Mounds Grass House(KTRE)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This evening, Caddo Mounds and Friends of Caddo Mounds held a group meeting to discuss the current updates on the Caddo Mounds Grass House.

Anthony Souther with the Texas Historical Commission and Caddo Mounds Historic State Site shared the developments of how the Caddo Mounds Grass House is progressing.

“We have already been collecting willow. We’ve collected probably almost 7000 linear feet, we should have, hoping we should have way more than we need for the house,” said Souther.

Souther says most of the materials for the new grass house have already been gathered and are ready to be put to use.

“We’ve cut probably just under an acre of switchgrass, which will also go into the building of that structure,” said Souther.

He says the public can expect tons of activities when the grass house is up and running.

They will start the building of the grass house on July 5 and plan to officially end the project on July 17.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were evacuated from Benton High School Thursday, April 21, 2022 after a bomb threat...
Multiple threats at ArkLaTex schools linked back to foreign IP addresses, robocalls; no credible threats
Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of two men accused of killing rookie Shreveport...
Verdict announced in trial of 2 men accused of killing SPD officer
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
The body of Randal Hawkins, 63, of Dekalb, Texas was found in a vehicle parked on County Road...
Man on trial for child sex crimes found dead in truck
A man was fighting for his life April 20, 2022, after a Ford sedan hit a tree and rolled over...
Wreck leaves male fighting for his life

Latest News

SOURCE: KALB
Senate committee advances bill limiting income data on TOPS recipients
Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14
Man injured in Texarkana apartment shooting
Man injured in Texarkana apartment shooting
Norton retires after 35 years
Norton retires after 35 years
SUSLA hosts Jaguar Preview Day
SUSLA hosts Jaguar Preview Day