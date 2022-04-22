97-year-old Panola County tornado survivor shares story

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one month since an EF-2 tornado tore through western Panola County near Fairplay. Just days after the storm, we shared the story of a 97-year-old man who survived that storm, and tonight for the first time, that man is sharing his story with you.

“Man, it was bad.”

97-year-old Willis Wills was already in bed when his Fairplay home took a direct hit from the EF-2 tornado.

“I felt that house just shake,” he said.

The powerful winds, peaking at about 130 miles per hour, blew open the doors, including the one to his bedroom.

“When the doors flew open, stuff just went everywhere inside the house. But it didn’t last long.”

He says from start to finish it lasted about 10 to 12 seconds, plenty of time to leave his home of more than 70 years beyond repair.

“You can’t hardly believe something like that; when you’ve been with it for that long. It’s kind of hard to give it up. But there ain’t nothing you can do about it. It’s just gone.”

And while his house was damaged, Wills says he walked out without a scratch. The first person to come to his rescue that night was a truck driver traveling Hwy 79.

“He told me ‘you’ve got to get out of this house.’ They thought the roof was going to fall in. But all the roof was gone. Some of it was over half a mile away in another man’s pasture.”

With his home damaged beyond repair, the 97-year-old’s family moved him into an assisted living center in Carthage. His new apartment is filled with some of the furniture that was salvaged, and the Bible he reads each day, untouched by the storm.

“He (God) got me out.”

And it’s God that Wills is thanking for the chance to share his story of survival.

“I was praying to the Lord before that thing hit. Something was telling me that tornado was going to hit that house.”

Along with the damage to his home, Willis lost a smokehouse and several other buildings outside, buildings of lesser personal value than the home he built himself and lived in for more than 70 years.

