4th annual ‘Love Shreveport Citywide Clean up’ returns April 23

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Earth Day is here and hundreds of people across Shreveport are gearing up to make the city a cleaner place.

The 4th annual ‘Love Shreveport Citywide Clean up’ is back and big numbers are expected. The annual event begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, and lasts until noon. Volunteers are invited to a post-clean up celebration at the State Fairgrounds for food and fun.

An annual effort between the City of Shreveport and Shreveport Green, an environmentally conscious nonprofit, the citywide cleanup is expected to draw over 700 people to pick up trash in different parts of the city.

Tap or click here to register.

According to Donna Curtis, executive director of Shreveport Green, over 8 tons of trash was collected by volunteers last year.

