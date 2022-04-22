Getting Answers
2022 McKenzie Archery Shooters Association Tour kicks off at Camp Minden

By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Archers from all over are competing to see who’s the best in the country.

The 2022 McKenzie Archery Shooters Association Tour kicked off at Camp Minden this week. The ASO Pro-Am Tour is expected to bring out more than 2,000 competitors, along with friends and family.

Leaders say the four-day tournament could bring in $25 million over the next decade.

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission, in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and City of Bossier City are hosting the event. A cooperative project by the Louisiana National Guard, Caddo Parish Commission, Bossier Parish Police Jury, and the Webster Parish Police Jury provided a 30-plus acre parking area/tournament village for the event, an area that will also be utilized as a staging center for the Louisiana National Guard for emergency response.

