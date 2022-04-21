Wreck leaves male fighting for his life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male, age unavailable, is fighting for his life after as a result of a one-vehicle wreck.

It happened at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 on East Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A Ford sedan was heading east when, for some as yet unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the pavement and struck a tree before rolling over.

The male has been taken to Ochsners LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of what authorities described as life-threatening injuries.

The wreck led to the closure of East Flournoy Lucas Road between the Kroger Marketplace and the CVS stores west of Ellerbe Road.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.