Wreck leaves male fighting for his life

Sedan hit a tree and rolled over
A man was fighting for his life April 20, 2022, after a Ford sedan hit a tree and rolled over...
A man was fighting for his life April 20, 2022, after a Ford sedan hit a tree and rolled over along East Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male, age unavailable, is fighting for his life after as a result of a one-vehicle wreck.

It happened at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 on East Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A Ford sedan was heading east when, for some as yet unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the pavement and struck a tree before rolling over.

The male has been taken to Ochsners LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of what authorities described as life-threatening injuries.

The wreck led to the closure of East Flournoy Lucas Road between the Kroger Marketplace and the CVS stores west of Ellerbe Road.

