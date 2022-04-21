Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

White House’s ghost gun crackdown receives mixed reviews on Capitol Hill

The White House is hoping to curb gun violence as President Biden announced an executive measure last week targeting so-called ghost guns, homemade weapons that are difficult to track.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Following a series of mass shootings in South Carolina and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last weekend, gun control is back in the national spotlight. The White House is hoping to curb gun violence as President Biden announced an executive measure last week targeting so-called ghost guns, homemade weapons that are difficult to track. Gun control advocates like Christian Heyne, from the Brady Campaign, are praising the move.

“We have seen a significant increase of these weapons in major cities across the country,” said Heyne.

Guns are required to have serial numbers, but the individual parts used to make ghost guns are not. Americans can assemble what amounts to a gun without a trace. That is about to change with the new rule, which calls for serial numbers on the parts in ghost gun kits.

“There is a lot more that we recognize that needs to be done and we’re excited to get to work there too,” said Heyne.

In 2017, Rep. Dina Titus’ (D-Nev.) district saw the deadliest individual mass shooting in history when a gunman left 61 dead in Las Vegas. She wants Congress to go further in controlling guns.

“We can’t get it out of the Congress, especially out of the Senate with the Republicans, and so the president has to do it through some sort of administrative procedure,” said Titus.

Titus’ Republican colleagues are reluctant to pass new gun control laws. Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID) said he wants to protect the Second Amendment, and enforce laws already on the books.

“It’s not going to affect the crime rate by going after ghost guns. All it’s going to do is try to make legal gun owners illegal,” said Simpson.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said the focus in the gun control conversation should be centered on criminals.

“I will fight for the Second Amendment and the right of people to own and bear arms,” said Biggs.

With a thin majority in the House and a 50-50 Senate split, it is an uphill battle for Democrats to pass significant gun control legislation. Those efforts will become even more difficult if Republicans take majority control in the November midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were evacuated from Benton High School Thursday, April 21, 2022 after a bomb threat...
Multiple threats at ArkLaTex schools linked back to foreign IP addresses, robocalls; no credible threats
Police investigating shooting at apartment complex.
Man in hospital after being robbed, shot at Texarkana apartment complex
Raheem Roque faces a count of malfeasance. He surrendered himself to authorities at the Caddo...
Former SPD officer arrested, charged with malfeasance
A man was fighting for his life April 20, 2022, after a Ford sedan hit a tree and rolled over...
Wreck leaves male fighting for his life
A DeSoto fugitive's refusal to exit a residence led to a sizable law enforcement presence in...
DeSoto fugitive draws sizable law officer presence to south Bossier

Latest News

Longview ISD says pass or fail, bond will not raise tax rate
Louisiana lawmakers push for more medical marijuana accessibility
Gaming official hopes sports betting revenues lead to more tourism in Louisiana
Office of Juvenile Justice
La. bill would punish juvenile inmates who escape or attack guards, other inmates
Juvenile Jail Assualts
Juvenile Jail Assaults