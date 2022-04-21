Getting Answers
Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14

Eduardo Avelar
Eduardo Avelar(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man accused of having sex with a girl in an encounter set up on Snapchat.

Eduardo Avelar, 25, of Tyler, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was arrested on Monday and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained on Thursday, police were dispatched to a Tyler ISD school in February, where a girl who had just turned 15 made an outcry, saying Avelar had sex with her when she was under 14 years old. The girl told police and counselors they had sex after meeting on Snapchat and then meeting up in Avelar’s car.

Police were able to review Snapchat records and corroborated the girl’s testimony. Police also interviewed Avelar, who admitted to having sex with the victim, though he claimed he did not realize she was that young, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a warrant for Avelar’s arrest on April 8.

Man injured in Texarkana apartment shooting
Norton retires after 35 years
SUSLA hosts Jaguar Preview Day