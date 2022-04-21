SUSLA hosts ‘Jaguar Preview Day’ for potential students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, April 21, new and potential students got the chance to tour Southern University in Shreveport during their “Jaguar Preview Day.”

Future jaguars toured the campus, met with department leaders to learn about what degrees are offered and had an opportunity to enroll for the summer and fall semesters.

“They also had a chance to do a podcast and to learn more about our largest programs here on campus, our criminal justice program and of course they had a lot of food and fun,” said Melva williams, vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management.

Over 200 students participated in the event.

