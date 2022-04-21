Shreveport fairgrounds to host 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just a week from today, the gates of the Shreveport fairgrounds will open for the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest!

The 11-day event will feature bands like Windstorm, Cupid and Better than Ezra. There will also be fun fair food and carnival rides.

Spring Fest starts Thursday, April 28, and runs through May 8.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.