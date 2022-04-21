Louisiana man gets 23 years and 10 months in prison on a sexual exploitation charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man has been sentenced to 23 years and 10 months in federal prison on a sexual exploitation charge involving a victim under the age of 6.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote on Wednesday, April 20 also ordered 33-year-old Dustin Lee Crow, of Noble, to serve five years on federal supervised release once he is released from prison, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown’s office.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported three cybertips to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations in July 2019 concerning images and videos of child pornography contained on three Twitter accounts belonging to Crow. They had been uploaded to Twitter and sent in a direct message to another Twitter account.

Crow pleaded guilty June 9, 2021, to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

It also was the summer of 2019 when Crow and his wife were booked into the Sabine Parish Jail on allegations of child sex crimes and internet crimes against children.

He was booked on:

106 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13,

11 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13,

8 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13,

2 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles,

1 count of sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13, and,

1 count of first-degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 13.

Samantha Crow, 30 of Noble, was arrested on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 13 and one count each of:

producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13,

distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, and,

indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.

On Dec. 12, 2019, a Sabine Parish grand jury indicted the Crows, both of the 100 block of Manshack Drive in Noble, on charges of first-degree rape, him on six counts and her on three.

