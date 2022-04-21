Longview ISD says pass or fail, bond will not raise tax rate

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Voters in Longview ISD will have the opportunity to vote on $229 million of bond propositions this May.

If passed, four propositions would allow for construction on new facilities and improvements on current ones.

Proposition A would provide for the construction on an Early Learning Center and a Career Technical Education/Professional Development center. It would also provide for renovations to Longview High School and additional property acquisition. Proposition A totals $178,185,000.

Proposition B, totaling $40,795,000, would provide for a multipurpose event center and indoor practice facility. This would be used for things such as band, baseball/softball, golf, football, soccer, tennis, and other extracurricular competitions.

Proposition C, totaling $8,565,000, would provide for facility repairs, renovations, and updates to Lobo Coliseum and Lobo Stadium, something Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said is needed.

“We have a situation now where certain things happen and the restrooms become plugged at Lobo field, the dressing rooms and concession stands, that sewage water drips down on not only the Lobos but visiting teams in their locker rooms while they are going in for halftime,” Wilcox said as an example of repairs that need to be made.

Proposition D, totaling $2,440,000, would provide for facility repairs, renovations, and updates to Lobo Swim Center.

Wilcox says if approved, the district says current long term bond debt would be extended, meaning property tax rates would not be increased. However, due to 2019 legislation voters will see a notice on ballots stating the proposals will increase property taxes. The district says this is because higher property values and new construction will result in more property taxes collected, even though the rate remains the same.

“Passage or failure of this bond issue, the tax rate in Longview ISD is not going to change for the next 15 plus years,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox said if the bond fails, the money collected will be used to continue to pay off existing bonds early.

