Longtime coach, athletics director at Arkansas High resigns

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas School District is taking applications for a new leader of the athletics department following a surprise resignation.

“I’ve had some of the greatest coaching staff. I’ve coached some of the greatest teams around,” said Barry Norton, athletics director and head football coach at Arkansas High School.

After 35 years of coaching, Norton is calling it quits.

“I thought the timing was right for everybody, I thought it was best for me, best for the school district, and most important, it was best for the kids,” the coach said.

Norton has spent the last five years as athletics director for Arkansas High following an 18-year stint as athletics director and head football coach for rival, Texarkana Texas Tigers, making him the only person to have led both schools in that position.

“Between all those years, I think we have brought a good football program to Texas High and Arkansas High theses last five years. I can’t say how blessed I’ve been. God has been really good to me and my family,” Norton said.

Norton says he doesn’t quite know what he will do next, but that his decision will allow him more time to spend with his family, including a son who is coaching at Duke University.

“And if I can ever help kids and help anybody else, I will be tickled to death to do it. I’m going to support everybody I possibly can,” he said.

TASD leaders syd Norton will be missed by the Razorback family.

