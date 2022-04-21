Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hundreds donate blood for Barksdale explosion victims, more donations expected

For those planning on donating in the days to come, Lifeshare plans to operate on extended...
For those planning on donating in the days to come, Lifeshare plans to operate on extended hours this weekend to meet the demand. The blood center is also making the call to remain open on Sunday — a day they are normally closed.(KAIT)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Days after two men were badly injured in a gas well explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base, LifeShare Blood Center is sharing new details on how many people have donated blood for the victims.

According to Ben Prijatel, over 200 people have rolled up their sleeves on behalf of the two men: Adam Purland and Clay Moock.

Prijatel added that hundreds of more donations are expected in the days to come.

For those planning on donating in the days to come, LifeShare plans to operate on extended hours this weekend to meet the demand. The blood center is also making the call to remain open on Sunday — a day they are normally closed.

Teams of LifeShare employees are also converging on the northwest Louisiana locations in Shreveport-Bossier City to help expedite the process.

LifeShare encourages donors to eat and drink plenty before their scheduled donation, as well as to bring ID.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of two men accused of killing rookie Shreveport...
Verdict announced in trial of 2 men accused of killing SPD officer
The body of Randal Hawkins, 63, of Dekalb, Texas was found in a vehicle parked on County Road...
Man on trial for child sex crimes found dead in truck
Coroner IDs man killed when hit by 2 vehicles
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol

Latest News

Taniel Cole, 40, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on August 17.
Highland hospital shooter found guilty in 2020 incident
Before the cold front arrives Sunday night we are tracking some warm temperatures on the way...
Warm and muggy ahead of next cold front
The Fresh Start Reentry Resource Fair will begin at 9 a.m. on April 22 at the church, located...
‘Fresh Start’ reentry resource fair set for April 22
Dustin Lee Crow, 33, of Noble [Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office]
Louisiana man gets 23 years and 10 months in prison on a sexual exploitation charge