Hundreds donate blood for Barksdale explosion victims, more donations expected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Days after two men were badly injured in a gas well explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base, LifeShare Blood Center is sharing new details on how many people have donated blood for the victims.

According to Ben Prijatel, over 200 people have rolled up their sleeves on behalf of the two men: Adam Purland and Clay Moock.

Prijatel added that hundreds of more donations are expected in the days to come.

For those planning on donating in the days to come, LifeShare plans to operate on extended hours this weekend to meet the demand. The blood center is also making the call to remain open on Sunday — a day they are normally closed.

Teams of LifeShare employees are also converging on the northwest Louisiana locations in Shreveport-Bossier City to help expedite the process.

LifeShare encourages donors to eat and drink plenty before their scheduled donation, as well as to bring ID.

