Highland hospital shooter found guilty in 2020 incident

Taniel Cole, 40, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on August 17.
Taniel Cole, 40, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on August 17.(CCC | CPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Farmerville man was found guilty in court of a crime spree that started in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood and ended a state away.

A jury decided Taniel Cole, 42, was guilty responsively of attempted manslaughter, guilty as charged on four counts of second-degree kidnapping and guilty as charged of armed robbery with the use of a firearm.

Outside the hospital, in a nearby parking lot (caught on KSLA News 12′s security cameras), Cole forced a woman to drive him to Farmerville where he then took her money and other items - then threatened her if she told anyone what he had done, according to the Caddo DA’s office.

He then traveled to Monroe and stole a test-drive vehicle. He was later captured by authorities in the same stolen vehicle in Meridian, Mississippi (which is near the Alabama border.)

Meridian, Miss., police and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers arrested Shreveport shooting...
Meridian, Miss., police and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers arrested Shreveport shooting and carjacking suspect Taniel Cole after the 41-year-old crashed Aug. 12 on Interstate 20/59 just east of Exit 157 about nine miles from the Mississippi-Alabama line.(Source: WTOK)

Cole is scheduled return to court on May 2.

At sentencing, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the attempted manslaughter conviction, at least five and up to 40 years for each second-degree kidnapping conviction. He also faces the possibility of hard labor for not less than 10 years and for up to 99 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, with additional imprisonment at hard labor for five years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence for the use of a firearm during the commission of the armed robbery.

