Higher temperatures and higher humidity Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track elevated temperatures and humidity for the ArkLaTex thanks to the southerly flow taking over behind the warm front that moved through. Temperatures today will be considerably warmer when you head out the door and we are expecting highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 80s. We are tracking more of the same as we head into the weekend before a cold front will begin to push into the ArkLaTex Sunday night and Monday. We are expecting a line of showers and storms with this front, but the severe weather potential is unknown at this time. Behind the front temperatures to start next week will be much cooler and more comfortable with highs in the 70s through Wednesday.

We are tracking a line of showers and storms on the way Sunday night and Monday as a cold front moves through. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you’ll notice temperatures that are considerably warmer compared to even what we had across the region Wednesday morning with current temperatures in the upper 60s. As we go throughout the day the low cloud cover in the morning should give way to ample sunshine in the afternoon. It will feel noticeably muggier thanks to southerly winds and rising dew points so make sure you have plenty of water if you spend prolonged periods of time outside today.

As we move ahead to Friday and the weekend we are generally tracking more of the same for the region. Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s with variable degrees of sunshine, but Sunday does look to be particularly cloudy out ahead of our next cold front. The humidity looks to remain largely the same as well, but we could see a slight drop in the mugginess Saturday before rising again on Sunday. After a dry first half of the weekend we could see a couple of showers during the afternoon Sunday before a line of showers and storms starts moving into the region thanks to an advancing cold front.

It will be during the morning and through the afternoon hours Monday that the bulk of potential rain and thunderstorm activity will move through the region, helping to bring a temporary end to the elevated humidity and temperatures across the region. Highs for the first half of next week will likely be in the mid-70s along with noticeably lower humidity making for morning lows in the 50s and very comfortable afternoons through next Wednesday.

In the meantime, get ready to do a little more sweating over the next few days. Have a great Thursday!

