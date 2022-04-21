Getting Answers
Give for Good helps area nonprofits raise funds for their causes

'Geaux 4 Kids,' a northwest Louisiana nonprofit which eases the often frightening transition into the foster care system for children.
'Geaux 4 Kids,' a northwest Louisiana nonprofit which eases the often frightening transition into the foster care system for children.(Christian Piekos)
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Give for Good has been a staple in north Louisiana. They use resources to help area nonprofits get donations for their causes.

K.C. Kilpatrick is the founder of Geaux 4 Kids. She’s one of the hundreds of nonprofits participating in this year’s event.

“The kids that came to me in protective foster care in 2013, came with a Winn Dixie bag. When they were with them, they just grabbed everything they could with law enforcement and DCFS. That’s when I realized they really come with the clothes on their back, and they really needed that type of help.

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is putting on Give for Good for the ninth time.

“We’re here for the benefit of the community. We take the generous gifts from donors and we invest them and return them back to the community in the form of grants to nonprofit organizations. That allows nonprofit organizations to create their own fundraising campaign and be part of northwest Louisiana’s largest giving event,” said Amanda Felan, director of marketing and development at Community Foundation of North Louisiana.

The event has raised millions of dollars over the years, and Kilpatrick said she couldn’t be more grateful for it.

“As a nonprofit, your primary focus is getting the job done and meeting the needs of those people you are serving, and assessing those needs. So, it’s a whole other skill set and a whole other amount of time that you’d have to have spent, raise funds to get that done... it’s wonderful to receive an anonymous donation or from a community foundation, asking the community to help fund all the different area nonprofits,” she said.

Give for Good is set to end May 3.

