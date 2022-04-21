‘Fresh Start’ reentry resource fair set for April 22

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, MorningStar Baptist Church will hold an event for those looking to make a fresh start.

The Fresh Start Reentry Resource Fair will begin at 9 a.m. on April 22 at the church, located at 5340 Jewella Avenue.

The event will provide resources on:

Employment opportunities

Substance misuse treatment

Public assistance

Mental health workshops

Transitional housing

For more information (and on participating as a vendor) interested parties can call Dominique at (318) 636-6172 Ext. 101. Or send an email to dtuckersmail.projectcare@gmail.com

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.