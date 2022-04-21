‘Fresh Start’ reentry resource fair set for April 22
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, MorningStar Baptist Church will hold an event for those looking to make a fresh start.
The Fresh Start Reentry Resource Fair will begin at 9 a.m. on April 22 at the church, located at 5340 Jewella Avenue.
The event will provide resources on:
- Employment opportunities
- Substance misuse treatment
- Public assistance
- Mental health workshops
- Transitional housing
For more information (and on participating as a vendor) interested parties can call Dominique at (318) 636-6172 Ext. 101. Or send an email to dtuckersmail.projectcare@gmail.com
