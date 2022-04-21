Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970

Businesses are looking to fill positions during spring break. Applications for unemployment...
Businesses are looking to fill positions during spring break. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.(gray)
By MATT OTT
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.

Jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 184,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which levels out week-to-week volatility, rose by 4,500 to 177,250.

About 1.42 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment benefits in the week of April 9, the fewest since February 21, 1970.

Two years after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into a brief but devastating recession, American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security. Weekly applications for unemployment aid, which broadly track with layoffs, have remained consistently below the pre-pandemic level of 225,000.

Last year, employers added a record 6.7 million jobs, and they’ve added an average of 560,000 more each month so far in 2022. The unemployment rate, which soared to 14.7% in April 2020 in the depths of the COVID-19 recession, is now just 3.6%, barely above the lowest point in 50 years. And there is a record proportion of 1.7 job openings for every unemployed American.

The U.S. job market and overall economy has shown remarkable resiliency despite ongoing supply chain breakdowns, the economic consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the highest consumer inflation in 40 years.

America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy for many Americans due to inflation. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were evacuated from Benton High School Thursday, April 21, 2022 after a bomb threat...
Multiple threats at ArkLaTex schools linked back to foreign IP addresses, robocalls; no credible threats
Police investigating shooting at apartment complex.
Man in hospital after being robbed, shot at Texarkana apartment complex
Raheem Roque faces a count of malfeasance. He surrendered himself to authorities at the Caddo...
Former SPD officer arrested, charged with malfeasance
A man was fighting for his life April 20, 2022, after a Ford sedan hit a tree and rolled over...
Wreck leaves male fighting for his life
A DeSoto fugitive's refusal to exit a residence led to a sizable law enforcement presence in...
DeSoto fugitive draws sizable law officer presence to south Bossier

Latest News

The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple electrocuted to death while fractal burning, authorities say
FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya